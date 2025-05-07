Military Embedded Systems

Generative AI contract extended between Legion and USSOCOM for secure network operations

News

May 07, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Generative AI contract extended between Legion and USSOCOM for secure network operations
Stock image

SAN FRANCISCO, California. U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) extended its contract with Legion Intelligence to continue deploying generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) infrastructure across secure and classified networks, the company announced in a statement.

The contract extension follows what the company describes as successful implementation of GenAI capabilities across a variety of cloud-based, hybrid, and on-premises environments in support of SOCOM missions. These deployments have involved a range of use cases, from administrative functions to operational support, the statement reads.

Legion, formerly known as Yurts, has worked with SOCOM to evaluate and integrate open source GenAI models such as Meta’s Llama into sensitive environments where network constraints and security protocols limit conventional deployment approaches, the company says.

The extended agreement reflects a broader Department of Defense trend toward integrating GenAI tools into mission-critical workflows while maintaining compliance with security and infrastructure requirements, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Legion Intelligence

Website
Categories
A.I. - Deep Learning
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Machine Learning
Topic Tags
Avionics
L3Harris test pilot Clint Logwood stands in front of a Sky Warden aircraft brought in to display at SOF Week. (MES staff photo)
News
L3Harris begins delivering Skyraider II aircraft to USSOCOM, explores international sales

May 07, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Wraith as displayed at SOF Week 2025. Image: Flavia Camargos Pereira
News
Octasic unveils ultra-compact multimission solution for uncrewed platforms

May 07, 2025

More Unmanned
Cyber
Image courtesy Cubic
News
Cubic launches DTECH Fusion Trust platform at SOF Week 2025

May 05, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
VAST tactical model image: Reticulate Micro
News
Live tactical video demo during SOF Week 2025 announced by Reticulate Micro

May 07, 2025

More Comms