Generative AI contract extended between Legion and USSOCOM for secure network operations

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

SAN FRANCISCO, California. U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) extended its contract with Legion Intelligence to continue deploying generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) infrastructure across secure and classified networks, the company announced in a statement.

The contract extension follows what the company describes as successful implementation of GenAI capabilities across a variety of cloud-based, hybrid, and on-premises environments in support of SOCOM missions. These deployments have involved a range of use cases, from administrative functions to operational support, the statement reads.

Legion, formerly known as Yurts, has worked with SOCOM to evaluate and integrate open source GenAI models such as Meta’s Llama into sensitive environments where network constraints and security protocols limit conventional deployment approaches, the company says.

The extended agreement reflects a broader Department of Defense trend toward integrating GenAI tools into mission-critical workflows while maintaining compliance with security and infrastructure requirements, the statement adds.