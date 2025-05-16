Flight simulators to be delivered to French Armed Forces by Exail

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Exail

LANNION, France. Exail will provide flight simulators to Babcock France as part of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces’ Mentor 2 pilot training program, the company announced in a statement.

Under the 17-year agreement awarded by the Direction Générale de l’Armement (DGA), Exail will supply simulation systems for the Pilatus PC-7 MKX trainer aircraft, supporting both the French Air and Space Force and the French Navy, the statement reads.

The simulator package includes mixed-reality flight training devices equipped with extended reality (XR) headsets, touchscreen interfaces, and open-cockpit layouts, as well as an ejection training simulator. Exail says the systems are designed to meet DGA training standards and enable autonomous and realistic pilot instruction through customizable scenarios and immersive technologies.

The simulators will be delivered in coordination with aircraft deployments and maintained under a full-service contract that includes upgrades, calibration, and logistics support, the company adds.