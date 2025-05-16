Military Embedded Systems

Flight simulators to be delivered to French Armed Forces by Exail

News

May 16, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Flight simulators to be delivered to French Armed Forces by Exail
Image via Exail

LANNION, France. Exail will provide flight simulators to Babcock France as part of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces’ Mentor 2 pilot training program, the company announced in a statement.

Under the 17-year agreement awarded by the Direction Générale de l’Armement (DGA), Exail will supply simulation systems for the Pilatus PC-7 MKX trainer aircraft, supporting both the French Air and Space Force and the French Navy, the statement reads.

The simulator package includes mixed-reality flight training devices equipped with extended reality (XR) headsets, touchscreen interfaces, and open-cockpit layouts, as well as an ejection training simulator. Exail says the systems are designed to meet DGA training standards and enable autonomous and realistic pilot instruction through customizable scenarios and immersive technologies.

The simulators will be delivered in coordination with aircraft deployments and maintained under a full-service contract that includes upgrades, calibration, and logistics support, the company adds.

Featured Companies

Exail ECA Group

Website
Categories
Avionics - Displays
Avionics
Image via Exail
News
Flight simulators to be delivered to French Armed Forces by Exail

May 16, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Bundeswehr-Brandsmoeller
News
Modular counter-UAS system used by German Armed Forces to be upgraded

May 16, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image courtesy Patria Group
News
AI-enabled comms platform to be helmed by Patria Group and other EU companies

May 12, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Product
Moving beyond the label: How U.S. defense can successfully adapt the Cyber Trust Mark Program

May 08, 2025

More Cyber