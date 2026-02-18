Military Embedded Systems

Undersea defense market to grow 6.8% yearly through 2036, study predicts

February 18, 2026

Lisa Daigle

LONDON. The global undersea defense infrastructure and security market, valued at $29.47 billion in 2026, is predicted to grow at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% through 2036, according to a new study from Visiongain, "Undersea Defense Infrastructure & Security Market Report 2026-2036."

The study authors say that the market for these systems will be driven by a number of factors: One is that governments are moving from episodic patrols to persistent, distributed undersea surveillance architectures -- such as seabed arrays, moored sensors, and networked autonomous platforms -- because continuous domain awareness materially reduces strategic surprise and secures high-value undersea infrastructure. The shift in strategy is driving multiyear procurement programs, investment in seabed cabled sensor nodes and integration work, and growth in associated sustainment and data-analytics services.

Additionally, priority shifts can be seen in naval and defense agencies prioritizing seabed and fixed-sensor deployments alongside mobile assets, together with prime contractors expanding into turnkey solutions (systems + sustainment) to capture life cycle revenues.

Possible factors holding back the market during the study period may be long procurement timelines, strict safety and interoperability certification (especially for nuclear-adjacent maritime assets), and harsh export-control regimes, all of which could delay fielding of new undersea systems and raise entry costs.

