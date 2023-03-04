GA-ASI, Conflux sign agreement for heat exchanger work on drones

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with "longtime" Australian industry partner Conflux to assist with additive manufacturing on its uncrewed aircraft system production line, GA-ASI announced in a statement.

Under the MOU, GA-ASI and Conflux with continue to collaborate on building a flight-qualified fuel oil heat exchanger for UAS systems. This heat exchanger will be used by multiple GA-ASI production lines, the company says.

Conflux produces thermal management systems, with a focus on additive manufacturing for heat exchanger applications. Heat exchangers are used to transfer heat between the source and a working fluid in order to control the heating and the cooling of a system.