Loitering munition system demonstrated for potential NATO customer by Rheinmetall

February 20, 2026

Image via Rheinmetall

COCHSTEDT, Germany. Rheinmetall demonstrated its FV-014 loitering munition system (LMS) during a test event for a potential NATO customer at the National Test Centre for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) operated by the German Aerospace Centre (DLR), the company announced in a statement.

The demonstration on 18 February 2026 included simulated mission profiles and attack flights, the statement reads. Rheinmetall says the FV-014 is intended for engagements at ranges up to 100 kilometers and is designed to operate in environments where satellite navigation is disrupted, including Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-jammed conditions, according to the statement.

Rheinmetall describes the FV-014 as a single system intended to support both reconnaissance and target engagement beyond line of sight, with use cases that include armored and unarmored targets, the company says. The system can be launched from a container using a booster or from a multi-launcher, then deploys folding wings and transitions to powered flight, the statement adds.

Rheinmetall says the FV-014 is controlled via a ground station with human-in-the-loop operation, allowing the operator to proceed with an attack or abort based on conditions, according to the statement.

