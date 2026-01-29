Military Embedded Systems

Reconnaissance drone integrated into Bundeswehr network during test

News

January 29, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Reconnaissance drone integrated into Bundeswehr network during test
Image via Rheinmetall

ALTENSTADT, Germany. Rheinmetall says it participated in a Bundeswehr exercise at the service’s Army Combat Training Centre in Saxony-Anhalt, using its LUNA NG uncrewed aerial system (UAS) for reconnaissance and networked operations, the company announced in a statement.

The event focused on linking reconnaissance and operational networks from target detection through engagement using unmanned assets, including drones and loitering munitions, according to the statement. Within the Bundeswehr, LUNA NG is fielded under the Highly Efficient Unmanned System for Medium-Range Reconnaissance (HUSAR) effort, the company says.

During the test period, Rheinmetall integrated LUNA NG with the Bundeswehr’s Command & Control Unmanned Management System (C2-UMS Bw) so it could operate in a shared unmanned management network alongside other drones and loitering munitions, the statement reads. Rheinmetall lists system attributes including more than 12 hours of endurance and a maximum altitude of 5,000 meters.

Rheinmetall says connected users received area status updates, high-resolution target data, and real-time sensor feeds to support a common operational picture for ground units.

Featured Companies

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition

Rheinmetall Platz 1
Düsseldorf, 40476
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Avionics
Image via Boeing
News
MH-139A helicopters to be built for U.S. Air Force by Boeing

January 30, 2026

More Avionics
A.I.
Image courtesy AIM
News
Artificial intelligence platform provider AIM wins $4.9 million Air Force contract

January 22, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Spectra
News
Cybersecurity certification level 2 announced by Spectra Defense Technologies

January 20, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
TQMC800 1000BASE-T Ethernet photo: TEWS Technologies
News
VITA 93 module group launches for use in demanding embedded applications

January 27, 2026

More Comms