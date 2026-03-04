Uncrewed aircraft system tested in Arctic NATO exercise by Shield AI

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Shield AI

HARSTAD, Norway. Shield AI says it demonstrated ship- and land-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions with its V-BAT uncrewed aerial system (UAS) during NATO’s HEIMDALL 26 exercise in Norway, the company announced in a statement.

The event, hosted by NATO’s Center of Excellence for Cold Weather Operations from Feb. 17-26, assessed manned-unmanned teaming concepts and the integration of ISR data into the NATO Federated Mission Network and a multi-domain operations framework, according to the statement. Shield AI says the exercise was used to evaluate V-BAT operations in extreme cold and maritime conditions without aircraft modifications.

During the multinational exercise, Shield AI says V-BAT completed multiple vertical takeoff and landing operations from the Norwegian Coast Guard vessel KV Olav Tryggvason and also flew land-based missions, the statement reads. The company says the aircraft flew day and night with sensor payloads that included electro-optic and infrared systems and synthetic aperture radar. Shield AI says communications occurred over multiple frequency bands and that ISR data was fed into multinational command-and-control systems to support situational awareness, the statement adds.