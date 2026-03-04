Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed aircraft system tested in Arctic NATO exercise by Shield AI

News

March 04, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Uncrewed aircraft system tested in Arctic NATO exercise by Shield AI
Image via Shield AI

HARSTAD, Norway. Shield AI says it demonstrated ship- and land-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions with its V-BAT uncrewed aerial system (UAS) during NATO’s HEIMDALL 26 exercise in Norway, the company announced in a statement.

The event, hosted by NATO’s Center of Excellence for Cold Weather Operations from Feb. 17-26, assessed manned-unmanned teaming concepts and the integration of ISR data into the NATO Federated Mission Network and a multi-domain operations framework, according to the statement. Shield AI says the exercise was used to evaluate V-BAT operations in extreme cold and maritime conditions without aircraft modifications.

During the multinational exercise, Shield AI says V-BAT completed multiple vertical takeoff and landing operations from the Norwegian Coast Guard vessel KV Olav Tryggvason and also flew land-based missions, the statement reads. The company says the aircraft flew day and night with sensor payloads that included electro-optic and infrared systems and synthetic aperture radar. Shield AI says communications occurred over multiple frequency bands and that ISR data was fed into multinational command-and-control systems to support situational awareness, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Shield AI

600 W Broadway
San Diego, California 92101
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Test
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
A.I. - Big Data
Avionics
Image via Hypersonix
News
Scramjet-powered hypersonic aircraft to launch from Virginia

February 25, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Shield AI
News
Uncrewed aircraft system tested in Arctic NATO exercise by Shield AI

March 04, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Whitepaper
Modern Defense Systems Require Durable Field Test Solutions with Laboratory Precision

March 02, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Wraithwatch image
News
Cyberdefense company to leverage AI tools for U.S. federal agencies

February 23, 2026

More Cyber