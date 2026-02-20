X-68A LongShot uncrewed aircraft program designated by U.S. Air Force

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics

SAN DIEGO, California. The U.S. Air Force has assigned the experimental designation X-68A to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) LongShot program being developed with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, the company announced in a statement.

The LongShot concept centers on an uncrewed aerial system (UAS) intended to be launched from a larger aircraft and to carry air-to-air missiles for engaging airborne targets, the statement reads. GA-ASI says DARPA has completed wind tunnel testing and additional program milestones, and that the X-68A designation formalizes the program’s status as an experimental platform, according to the statement.

GA-ASI says the design is intended to be compatible with multiple host platforms, including fighters and bombers, and could also be employed as a palletized munition from mobility aircraft, the statement adds. The company says the program is building toward a flight-test campaign as early as late 2026, including tests intended to show deployment from an F-15 Eagle and to demonstrate safe separation of a captive sub-munition, according to the statement.

GA-ASI notes that the X-68A is its second X-plane designation following the XQ-67A Off Board Sensing Station effort for the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, the company says.