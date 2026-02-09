Military Embedded Systems

AI capabilities to be integrated into Abaco's defense-ready hardware

News

February 09, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI capabilities to be integrated into Abaco's defense-ready hardware
Graphic courtesy LatentAI

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Abaco Systems announced that it is partnering with artificial intelligence (AI) software company LatentAI, as it plans to integrate LatentAI's capabilities into Abaco Systems’ defense-grade hardware.

According to the Abaco announcement, the core LatentAI product -- called LatentAI Efficient Interference Platform (LEIP) -- enables developers on resource-constrained edge devices to customize machine learning models to fit mission-specific needs, with updates deployable in minutes for single units or entire uncrewed system fleets. 

By integrating LEIP, say company officials, Abaco is able to enhance its rugged VPX, VME and open standards compute platforms with AI model design, compression and optimization for efficient edge deployment, cross-platform inference, on-device learning and adaptive AI for dynamic environments, and secure AI pipelines aligning with U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) zero-trust mandates.

Those interested in learning more are invited to visit booth #2315 at the AFCEA West 2026 trade show -- set to be held in San Diego February 10-12 -- for a joint Abaco/LatentAI demonstration of LEIP on rugged Abaco hardware.

Featured Companies

Latent AI

Website

Abaco Systems

8800 Redstone Gateway
Huntsville, AL 35808
Website
[email protected]
1-866-652-2226
Categories
A.I. - Big Data
Topic Tags
Avionics
Stock image
News
Simulation interface for Live-Virtual-Constructive training to be developed in Hungary by CAE

February 09, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Getac B360 tablet image: Getac
News
Rugged computing provider Getac Technology will show solutions at WEST 2026

February 09, 2026

More Unmanned
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Spectra
News
Cybersecurity certification level 2 announced by Spectra Defense Technologies

January 20, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Image: ThinKom
News
Portable connectivity ground station nets ThinKom Solutions follow-up DoD contract

February 09, 2026

More Comms