AI capabilities to be integrated into Abaco's defense-ready hardware

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy LatentAI

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Abaco Systems announced that it is partnering with artificial intelligence (AI) software company LatentAI, as it plans to integrate LatentAI's capabilities into Abaco Systems’ defense-grade hardware.

According to the Abaco announcement, the core LatentAI product -- called LatentAI Efficient Interference Platform (LEIP) -- enables developers on resource-constrained edge devices to customize machine learning models to fit mission-specific needs, with updates deployable in minutes for single units or entire uncrewed system fleets.

By integrating LEIP, say company officials, Abaco is able to enhance its rugged VPX, VME and open standards compute platforms with AI model design, compression and optimization for efficient edge deployment, cross-platform inference, on-device learning and adaptive AI for dynamic environments, and secure AI pipelines aligning with U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) zero-trust mandates.

Those interested in learning more are invited to visit booth #2315 at the AFCEA West 2026 trade show -- set to be held in San Diego February 10-12 -- for a joint Abaco/LatentAI demonstration of LEIP on rugged Abaco hardware.