AI data broker solution to increase DoD's unstructured data processing

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image. WASHINGTON. GovCIO, a provider of high-end technology and digital services to federal agencies, announced that it has partnered with Torch.AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered ultra-high speed data processing company, to provide the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) with AI/ML technology to increase its unstructured data processing.

GovCIO provides solutions and support to the DoD and its interagency partners across the spectrum of telecommunications technical and engineering services. Utilizing Torch.AI's flagship software platform Nexus, the combined team is fulfilling a need to identify the relevant data features within disparate DoD holdings.

According to the company, this platform will be designed to enable DoD users to rapidly use its complete data catalog, regardless of data format or delivery protocol, to strengthen the security enterprise of the department.

Officials claim that commercial and government data sources are now working in concert and the DoD has taken a step forward toward digital transformation. Nexus' cutting-edge features are intended to enable the DoD to gain enhanced, real-time, and sensible intelligence of its unstructured data.