Military Embedded Systems

NASAMS air defense system sale to Egypt approved by U.S. State Department

News

July 25, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

NASAMS air defense system sale to Egypt approved by U.S. State Department
Stock image

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. State Department approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Egypt of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and associated equipment for an estimated $4.67 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced in a statement.

The proposed sale includes four AN/MPQ-64F1 Sentinel radars, 100 AMRAAM-Extended Range missiles, 100 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs, 600 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II tactical missiles, and other related systems and support equipment, the statement reads.

Additional components include fire distribution centers, electro-optical/infrared systems, communication nodes, training equipment, encryption and identification systems, spares, publications, and contractor support. RTX Corporation, based in Andover, Massachusetts, is the designated prime contractor, according to DSCA.

Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Comms - Communications
Avionics
Image via Boeing
News
MH-139A helicopters to be built for U.S. Air Force by Boeing

January 30, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Stock image
News
Missile production expansion agreements signed by Raytheon, DoD

February 04, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via Hensoldt
News
TRML-4D air defense radars to be provided to European users by HENSOLDT

February 03, 2026

More Radar/EW
Comms
Image via BAE Systems
News
Amphibious combat vehicles to be provided to U.S. Marine Corps by BAE Systems

February 04, 2026

More Comms