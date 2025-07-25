NASAMS air defense system sale to Egypt approved by U.S. State Department

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. State Department approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Egypt of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and associated equipment for an estimated $4.67 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced in a statement.

The proposed sale includes four AN/MPQ-64F1 Sentinel radars, 100 AMRAAM-Extended Range missiles, 100 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs, 600 AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II tactical missiles, and other related systems and support equipment, the statement reads.

Additional components include fire distribution centers, electro-optical/infrared systems, communication nodes, training equipment, encryption and identification systems, spares, publications, and contractor support. RTX Corporation, based in Andover, Massachusetts, is the designated prime contractor, according to DSCA.