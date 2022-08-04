Military Embedded Systems

AI data contract from U.S. Navy won by Torch.AI

August 04, 2022

LEAWOOD, Kansas. Data infrastructure artificial intelligence company Torch.AI has won a five-year contract from the U.S. Navy to provide next-generation AI and data infrastructure software capabilities for the Navy's Digital Warfare Office (DWO), the company announced in a statement.

The company will provide AI and machine-learning capabilities that are intended to allow the Navy to "better operate and maintain their operational fleet across a complex, siloed IT environment including cloud compute, storage, hardware, and cloud edge devices used for data lakes at unclassified, secret, and top-secret levels," the statement reads.

The DWO was established in 2016 to better utilize the data that Navy platforms collect. Torch.AI will be responsible for combining proprietary sensor, vessel, and other maritime data sources from multiple Navy platforms into "commercially consistent data payloads," the statement reads.

Torch.AI

5250 W 116TH Pl
Leawood, KS 66211
Website
(202) 570-7169
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Deep Learning
A.I. - Machine Learning
Avionics
