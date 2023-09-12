Military Embedded Systems

AI-powered computing, storage to be showcased at DSEI 2023 by OSS

News

September 12, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AI-powered computing, storage to be showcased at DSEI 2023 by OSS

LONDON, England. One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) will display its AI computing solutions at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition this week, which includes server and storage products, the company announced in a statement.

OSS plans to exhibit custom edge servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and expansion systems, which are intended for use in transportable defense systems across land, air, and sea domains, the statement reads.

The company will also showcase high-speed PCIe interconnect and scalable AI GPU compute systems, the statement adds.

Recently, OSS secured a three-year order, worth $3.5 million, from a new military prime contractor to supply OSS 3U short-depth servers for a U.S. Air Force anti-electronic warfare system, as well as a $1.3 million contract from the U.S. Army to design and develop a vehicle-mounted situational awareness system, the company says.

Featured Companies

One Stop Systems (OSS)

2235 Enterprise St, Suite #110
Escondido, CA 92029
Website
[email protected]
877-438-2724
Categories
A.I. - Big Data
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
A.I. - Deep Learning
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms