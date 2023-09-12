AI-powered computing, storage to be showcased at DSEI 2023 by OSS

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

LONDON, England. One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) will display its AI computing solutions at the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition this week, which includes server and storage products, the company announced in a statement.

OSS plans to exhibit custom edge servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and expansion systems, which are intended for use in transportable defense systems across land, air, and sea domains, the statement reads.



The company will also showcase high-speed PCIe interconnect and scalable AI GPU compute systems, the statement adds.



Recently, OSS secured a three-year order, worth $3.5 million, from a new military prime contractor to supply OSS 3U short-depth servers for a U.S. Air Force anti-electronic warfare system, as well as a $1.3 million contract from the U.S. Army to design and develop a vehicle-mounted situational awareness system, the company says.