CTI to provide software and multi-domain analysis for manned and unmanned vehicles

September 22, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

MCLEAN, Va. CTI announces it has won a $188 million General Services Administration (GSA) FEDSIM Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract designated as Multi-Domain Analysis, Evaluation, and Software for Tactical and Remote Operations (MAESTRO). 

According to officials, MAESTRO is a multi-sponsor, combined effort for engineering services and software development to integrate SBIR technologies into existing manned and unmanned vehicles and cloud solutions, leveraging CTI's SBIR-developed technology.

The company claims that CTI has developed a range of technologies in the SBIR program, including enhanced and advanced air, ground, and sea mission awareness and control; analysis of Big Data from tactical and operational environments for discerning patterns of life, opportunities for exploitation, and awareness of own force vulnerabilities; and visualization, understanding, and response to denied and degraded navigation and timing environments among others. 

The contract provides for a five-year period of performance.

Featured Companies

CTI

44191 Airport Rd.
California, Maryland 20619
Website
[email protected]
