IFF transponder refresh contract for U.S. Navy won by BAE Systems

News

June 05, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via BAE Systems

GREENLAWN, New York. BAE Systems won a $30 million contract from the U.S. Navy to update the AN/APX-123A(V) Common Transponder (CXP) used for Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) applications, the company announced in a statement.

The upgrade will replace legacy IFF systems across multiple platforms including uncrewed aerial systems, surface vessels, fixed-wing aircraft, and rotary platforms, the statement reads. The updated transponder will maintain form, fit, and function compatibility while addressing obsolescence and adding support for emerging Department of Defense cyber and cryptographic standards.

According to the company, the refreshed CXP will feature a modular, open-system architecture and high-density field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology, enabling future capability growth through software updates without requiring hardware redesigns.

The system is expected to be certified for Mark XIIB IFF with Mode 5 and Mode S operation, and will include additional receive channels to support passive acquisition and ADS-B In functions to enhance situational awareness, the company says.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232
Categories
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
