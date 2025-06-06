Weather radar system certified in Brazil for Bombardier Learjet 40/45

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Honeywell

PHOENIX, Arizona. Honeywell’s IntuVue RDR-7000 weather radar system has received certification from Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) for installation on Bombardier Learjet 40 and 45 aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

Developed in partnership with Brazil-based Maga Aviation, the RDR-7000 system is designed to improve situational awareness by automatically detecting turbulence and weather patterns up to 60 miles away and scanning altitudes up to 60,000 feet, the statement reads.

Honeywell says the system replaces traditional magnetron-based radar with solid-state technology intended to enhance reliability and reduce maintenance needs. The company says it can be retrofitted onto a range of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft from manufacturers including Cessna, Dassault, Leonardo, and Lockheed Martin.

The radar system has already been selected by OMNI Air Taxi for use on its fleet of Leonardo AW139 helicopters in South America, according to the company. Certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency is still pending.