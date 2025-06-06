Military Embedded Systems

Weather radar system certified in Brazil for Bombardier Learjet 40/45

News

June 06, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Weather radar system certified in Brazil for Bombardier Learjet 40/45
Image via Honeywell

PHOENIX, Arizona. Honeywell’s IntuVue RDR-7000 weather radar system has received certification from Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) for installation on Bombardier Learjet 40 and 45 aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

Developed in partnership with Brazil-based Maga Aviation, the RDR-7000 system is designed to improve situational awareness by automatically detecting turbulence and weather patterns up to 60 miles away and scanning altitudes up to 60,000 feet, the statement reads.

Honeywell says the system replaces traditional magnetron-based radar with solid-state technology intended to enhance reliability and reduce maintenance needs. The company says it can be retrofitted onto a range of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft from manufacturers including Cessna, Dassault, Leonardo, and Lockheed Martin.

The radar system has already been selected by OMNI Air Taxi for use on its fleet of Leonardo AW139 helicopters in South America, according to the company. Certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency is still pending.

Featured Companies

Honeywell

Charlotte, North Carolina
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Software
Radar/EW - Test
Unmanned
Image via Northrop Grumman
News
Robotic servicing payload integrated onto Northrop Grumman’s Mission Robotic Vehicle

June 06, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
AI-generated image
News
Lockheed Martin launches 'AI Fight Club'

June 04, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Product
Moving beyond the label: How U.S. defense can successfully adapt the Cyber Trust Mark Program

May 08, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Whitepaper
How to Go Back in Time With R&S®RAMON IQzoom

June 03, 2025

More Comms