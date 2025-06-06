AI-powered ISR drone production facility to be built by Quantum Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Quantum Systems

MOORPARK, California. Quantum Systems opened a new 135,000-square-foot U.S. facility in Southern California to scale manufacturing and integration of its AI-enabled intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) uncrewed aerial system (UAS) platforms, the company announced in a statement.

The new site consolidates the company’s U.S. operations and will serve as a production hub for its modular eVTOL UAS platforms, including the Vector AI, Twister, and Reliant systems, the statement reads. According to the company, the facility includes secure manufacturing lines, engineering labs, research and development areas, and in-house flight operations.

Quantum Systems states the facility is intended to reduce lead times and increase responsiveness to customer needs across North and Latin America. It is expected to employ more than 100 personnel by the end of 2025.

The company says its AI-enabled UAS platforms are designed to operate autonomously in contested environments and integrate with existing defense ecosystems through open-architecture design. The Moorpark facility replaces previous U.S. sites and is part of a global footprint that includes operations in Germany, Australia, Ukraine, Romania, and the United Kingdom.