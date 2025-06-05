Advanced high-performance Li-ion batteries aimed at use in UAS applications

Image courtesy Custom Electronics, Inc. (CEI) ONEONTA, New York. Custom Electronics Inc. (CEI) can meet the stringent demands of uncrewed aerial system (UAS) applications, achieving higher specific energy and gravimetric energy densities while ensuring reliability, safety, and supply-chain sustainability.

A key enabling technology for UAS is rechargeable lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, valued for their high energy density and efficiency. The demand for extended flight durations and payload capacity by the military pushes the limits of energy storage in conventional Li-ion chemistries. Achieving high specific energy (>250 Wh/kg) is essential for long-endurance UAS but remains constrained by current materials and design efficiencies. Overcoming challenges in Li-ion battery energy storage for UAS requires a multidisciplinary approach combining material innovation, robust thermal and power management, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

This leverages CEI's legacy business that supplies specialized capacitors and electronic packages to prime military contractors. CEI continues to build-on investments in the battery division to produce high-performance, standard, specialized or conformal batteries, and stacked systems based on stringent customer requirements for commercial and military applications. Battery modules are built up with a stackable frame that allows modules of variable length to be built using the same mechanical components, and a rigid and lightweight structure (energy density is always somewhat lower in a system or in a module compared to individual cell).

CEI has the capability to manufacture standard high energy Li-ion based batteries (as well as advanced NMC, NCA, LiPo, LFP, Li/CFx-MnO2, and others) for military aerial and terrestrial platforms providing power for navigation, geolocation, and long-duration flights.