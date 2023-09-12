Military Embedded Systems

Data fusion sensor suite showcased by Hensoldt at DSEI 2023

News

September 12, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Hensoldt

LONDON, England. Hensoldt will present its "Ceretron" sensor suite at the DSEI 2023 expo, which has been integrated into a Multi-Utility-Vehicle (MUV) and previously demonstrated its detection and operational capabilities with the German Army, according to a company statement.

The company says that the capability is meant to deal with the rising complexity of combat scenarios, which increases the volume of data generated by optical, optronic, and radar sensors. "Ceretron" aims to combine multiple types of sensors, consolidate their data streams, and process them in real time, forming an AI-supported operational picture for both the vehicle crew and the wider battle group, the statement reads.

The system uses decentralized artificial intelligence to enhance situational awareness and decision-making capabilities, according to the statement.

Featured Companies

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website
Categories
A.I. - Big Data
Radar/EW - Sensors
