Military-vehicle vision systems contract garners OSS a $1.3 million Army nod

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy One Stop Systems

WEST 2023 CONFERENCE & EXPOSITION -- SAN DIEGO. One Stop Systems (OSS -- Escondido, California) has won an order from the U.S. Army worth $1.3 million for the design, development, and prototyping of a ruggedized compute visualization system for use on Army ground vehicles to boost visualization and safety for the operators, with the opportunity to add artificial intelligence (AI) features in the future.

According to the OSS announcement at the WEST 2023 trade show, the company will design and build the system to support 360-degree visualization for U.S. Army ground vehicles -- which may include vehicles with large blind spots like the Stryker, Abrams, and Bradley combat vehicles -- and is aimed at making such vehicles more effective in times of crisis.

The project, according to the OSS information, includes the company's designs for a rugged and lightweight compute-accelerator system that would facilitate video decoding and display, plus PCI Express 4.0 switched fabric to transfer and multicast video data from the externally mounted cameras. The system will enable multicast video feeds from cameras mounted outside the vehicle to be displayed on up to five screens inside the vehicle; ultra-high-speed Gen 4 PCIe switch technology will interconnect the cameras and monitors, providing video with extremely low-latency visualization. In addition, the use of Jetson AGX Orin modules will enable multisensor fusion and 360-degree visualization and enable future AI features, such as object recognition and hazard avoidance.

