Two additional A330 MRTT aircraft ordered for NATO multinational fleet

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Airbus

GETAFE, Spain. The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) ordered two more Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft, expanding the Multinational MRTT Fleet (MMF) to 12 aircraft, Airbus announced in a statement.

The newly ordered aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029, the statement reads. Sweden and Denmark have also formally joined the MMF program, which now includes the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Norway, Germany, Belgium, and the Czech Republic. Participating nations share operation of the NATO-owned fleet under a pooling arrangement, according to the statement.

The A330 MRTT provides air-to-air refueling, strategic airlift, and medical evacuation capabilities. It can carry up to 111 tonnes of fuel, transport as many as 300 troops, and be equipped with medical evacuation kits, Airbus says.

The MMF has supported various NATO operations, including enhanced air policing and aerial surveillance, the company adds.