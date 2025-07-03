O3b mPOWER satellites to expand SES medium-Earth orbit constellation

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

EL SEGUNDO, California. Boeing delivered the ninth and tenth O3b mPOWER satellites to SES for integration into its medium-Earth orbit (MEO) network, the company announced in a statement.

The two satellites will join eight previously launched units and are scheduled for deployment from Kennedy Space Center later this summer, the statement reads.

The O3b mPOWER constellation is designed to operate at roughly 8,000 kilometers above Earth and aims to support global data connectivity with high throughput, low latency, and adaptable service delivery. According to the company, the satellites incorporate software-defined payload technology that enables real-time adjustments to coverage and bandwidth allocation based on user demand.

Boeing is continuing production of three additional O3b mPOWER satellites to support future SES launches, the company says.

The same underlying payload architecture used in the O3b mPOWER system is also being modified for military applications aboard the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS)-11 and WGS-12 satellites under contract with the U.S. Space Force, the company adds.