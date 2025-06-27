Six Sigma Rebrands as Six Sigma Microelectronics

Press Release

Six Sigma, a solutions provider for high-reliability integrated circuits for military and space applications, is proud to announce its rebranding to Six Sigma Microelectronics.

This name change, effective immediately, aligns with the company's enhanced focus on advanced microelectronics packaging, its soldering expertise, and space flight heritage. For over 35 years, Six Sigma has been recognized for its soldering expertise for the modification of high-reliability semiconductor devices.

“We are excited to announce our rebranding to Six Sigma Microelectronics,” said Russ Winslow, CEO of Six

Sigma Microelectronics. “This change reflects both our strategic evolution and our deep commitment to the military and space microelectronics industries. Our expertise in soldering, paired with our heritage in aerospace technologies, sets us apart as a leader in providing solutions for mission-critical applications.”

Six Sigma Microelectronics provides services for the alteration of microelectronic components for use in

high-reliability, military, and aerospace applications. Six Sigma was founded in 1990 as a service division of

Winslow Automation, Inc.

Six Sigma Microelectronics’ primary services include: column attach, ball attach & reballing, hot solder dip, testing, and failure analysis. Six Sigma Microelectronics holds Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) QML space-level certifications for its column attach and robotic hot solder dip services. Components processed by Six Sigma Microelectronics are in applications that vary from commercial airline engine controls to the most sophisticated missile guidance systems.

Today, Six Sigma Microelectronics is a recognized leader in semiconductor lead finish – having processed millions of high-reliability semiconductor devices.

The name change is accompanied by a refreshed logo and visual identity, which will be integrated across all of the company's platforms, including its new website, social media, and marketing materials.

For additional information on our services, visit our website at www.sixsigmamicro.com or contact us at (408) 956-0100