Military Embedded Systems

Kongsberg, Thales to form tactical and secure communications joint venture

News

June 30, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kongsberg

OSLO, Norway. Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Thales will merge their Norwegian-based tactical and secure communications businesses into a new 50/50 joint venture aimed at serving the growing communications needs of NATO and allied armed forces, the companies announced in a statement.

The new company will combine Kongsberg’s tactical radio and battlefield network systems with Thales’ cryptographic and secure voice communication technologies. It will employ approximately 350 personnel across Oslo, Trondheim, and Asker, and will support both domestic defense operations and international exports, the statement reads.

The companies reported a combined revenue of approximately NOK 1.5 billion (130 million euros) in 2024, and project that the venture could generate NOK 3 billion annually by 2030, driven by increased demand for interoperable and sovereign communications solutions, the company says.

The venture remains subject to regulatory approvals, according to the statement.

