Military Embedded Systems

Satellite-based maritime info pact signed between MDA Space, Canadian government

News

June 30, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Satellite-based maritime info pact signed between MDA Space, Canadian government
Stock image: Piro/Pixabay

BRAMPTON, Ontario. Canadian space-industry player MDA Space Ltd. announced its plans to sign a contract extension with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to provide critical and continuous maritime-satellite surveillance data and analytics services for dark vessel detection. 

MDA Space uses Maritime Insights -- a satellite information service that enables nations to monitor the activity in and around their maritime economic zones -- to send maritime information to DFO's Dark Vessel Detection program using multiple space-based sensors and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)-gathered data to perform vessel detection, statistical voyage prediction, and analysis of fishing behaviors. The Maritime Insight tool, says MDA Space, fuses synthetic aperture radar (SAR) from MDA RADARSAT-2 with data from optical, radio frequency (RF), automatic identification systems (AISs,) and vessel monitoring systems (VMSs) to counter the sophisticated and deceptive techniques employed by actors conducting illegal operations on the ocean surface.

This amended contract, which extends the original agreement with DFO that was signed in 2023, aligns with commitments outlined in the recent G7 Foreign Ministers' Declaration on Maritime Security and Prosperity, the company stated. The contract renewal also contains an agreement stipulating that DFO will be able to use the upcoming MDA CHORUS tool, which is the MDA Space next-generation Earth observation constellation that is expected to go live in mid-2026.

Featured Companies

MDA Space

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Radar/EW - Sensors
A.I. - Machine Learning
Avionics
Image: Bell Textron
News
Bell Textron moves to next phase of Army training modernization

January 07, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
U.S. Marine Corps photo
News
Marine Corps selects Northrop Grumman for Collaborative Combat Aircraft effort

January 09, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via SSDL
News
FLOPPYFlash drive to replace old decoy launcher hardware on UK Royal Navy ships

January 07, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber