MOSA space RF payload to launch aboard K2 Space Gravitas Mission

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Pacific Defense

EL SEGUNDO, California. A space radio frequency (RF) payload from Pacific Defense based on the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) will launch aboard the K2 Space Gravitas Mission in February 2026, the company announced in a statement.

The Moonraker payload — a 3U OpenVPX multi-function system — will undergo a series of demonstrations in multiple orbits focused on Space Situational Awareness (SSA), the statement reads. The on-orbit testing is being conducted under a contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Vehicles Directorate (AFRL/RV).

According to the company, Moonraker’s software-defined architecture enables it to perform various RF missions, including receive and transmit functions that support Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO). The system is designed to provide modular capabilities that can be adapted for different mission profiles in contested space environments, the company says.

The launch will serve as a milestone in Pacific Defense’s development of MOSA-compliant space payloads and is expected to inform future operational systems, the statement adds.