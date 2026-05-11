Armed robotic quadruped to undergo special operations evaluations

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Skyborne Technologies

TAMPA, Florida. Skyborne Technologies received a U.S. Department of War Limited Safety Release for its CODiAQ armed unmanned ground system under a $6.5 million research, development, test, and evaluation contract supporting U.S. Special Operations Command evaluations, the company announced in a statement.

The safety release clears the Controller Operated Direct Action Quadruped (CODiAQ) to move into Operational Test and Evaluation and combat evaluations, the statement reads. Testing was conducted by the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Center at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, to assess system safety requirements against Department standards, the company says.

The contract covers delivery of 14 quadruped robotic systems and 28 modular weapon payloads, as well as 24 months of hardware support, maintenance, and sustainment services, the statement adds. Operator and maintainer training is also included.

Skyborne says the systems will be delivered this year in a total package fielding event requested by multiple tactical units within U.S. Special Operations Command and a partnered foreign ally.

CODiAQ is a modular armed quadruped platform built for use in contested environments, with operator-in-the-loop control and modular payloads integrated with the Ghost Robotics Vision 60 platform, the company says.