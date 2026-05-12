Lightweight, Rugged, Qualified: Glenair Interconnects at ICC for the Unmanned Battlespace

Unmanned platforms (UAV, UGV, and UUV alike) push interconnect performance to the edge of what's possible. Every gram counts. Every cubic centimeter matters. Vibration is constant, thermal swings are extreme, EMI is dense, and the platform may be operating thousands of miles from the nearest qualified technician. The connector is no longer a passive component on a bill of materials. It is a determining factor in mission endurance, sensor fidelity, and platform survivability.

ICC stocks and supports the Glenair interconnect families purpose-built for these constraints, backed by AS9100D and ISO 9001-certified value-added assembly of select lines and one of the broadest mil-aero inventories in distribution.

Flight Control, Autonomy, and Onboard Computing

UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) flight controllers and edge-compute modules need interconnects that hold signal integrity at speed without taxing the size, weight, and power (SWaP) budget. Glenair's Mighty Mouse Connectors deliver MIL-DTL-38999 performance in a miniaturized, weight-optimized package engineered for airborne autonomy and ground robotics. For high-density signal routing inside flight control LRUs and autopilot stacks, MIL-DTL-83513 Micro-D connectors provide qualified board-level and box-level interconnect with proven shock and vibration tolerance.

Airframe and Platform Backbone

When the harness has to survive flight loads, ground vehicle shock events, and field handling, SuperNine® D38999 and Series 806 MIL-AERO circulars deliver MIL-DTL-38999 reliability in lightweight composite shells. Pair them with AS85049 backshells for EMI control, strain relief, and environmental sealing across the full unmanned harness.

ISR Payloads, Data Links, and Communications

Unmanned intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) generates more data than ever, and that data must move. Glenair's El Ochito® octaxial contacts deliver 10 Gigabit Ethernet performance through standard MIL-DTL-38999 connector interfaces, enabling high-speed sensor and processor links without adding new connector footprints to the platform. The result is faster sensor-to-decision cycles in airborne, ground, and surface unmanned systems, using the same qualified 38999 shells already designed into the harness.

Motor Drives and Power Architectures

Electric propulsion and high-current actuator systems demand connectors engineered for sustained current, thermal cycling, and vibration. Series 970 PowerTrip® connectors handle the heavy power loads found in UAV motor drives, unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) traction systems, and distributed power architectures across autonomous platforms.

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV)

Subsurface autonomy brings its own set of failure modes: hydrostatic pressure, prolonged immersion, biofouling, and corrosive saltwater ingress. Glenair's SeaKing Series 700 is a 10,000 PSI dry-mate subsea connector engineered for high-pressure underwater applications including military UUVs, submarine outboard systems, and ROV/AUV platforms. With dual O-ring sealing, marine bronze couplers, multi-keyed mating interfaces, and available fiber optic and PBOF configurations, SeaKing 700 supports power, signal, and data connectivity on medium and large UUVs operating at significant depth.

The Problems Glenair Solves on Unmanned Platforms

Unmanned designs fail when connectors add unacceptable weight, when EMI breaches degrade flight control or sensor data, when vibration loosens contacts mid-mission, or when an LRU connector cannot survive a hard landing or recovery event. Glenair's product families are engineered specifically for these failure modes, with composite shell technology, qualified contact systems, EMI-rated backshells, and sealing solutions proven across decades of mil-aero service.

Why Source Glenair Solutions Through ICC

Unmanned programs move fast. ICC supports rapid prototyping and production scale-up with stocked Glenair inventory, in-house value-added assembly, custom cable harnesses, kitting, and direct technical support from interconnect specialists who understand both autonomous platform requirements and accelerated program timelines.

Whether you're prototyping a new UAS, fielding a UGV variant, or scaling a UUV program, ICC equips you with the Glenair products and program support to keep unmanned designs mission-ready.

Explore Glenair products at ICC: https://www.connecticc.com/cms/manufacturers/glenair/