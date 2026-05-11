J-Squared Technologies expanding Ottawa site with 26K sq.ft. of new space for defense manufacturing and testing

Press Release

KANATA, Ontario, Canada. Edge computing provider J-Squared Technologies is expanding its Ottawa campus with 26,000 sq ft. of new space dedicated to critical defense manufacturing and testing capabilities.

The new facility, located at 103A Schneider Road, Kanata, is home to Canada’s only large-format NEMP-WM [Nuclear Electromagnetic Pulse-Waveguide Method] test facility, which the company says is capable of simulating nuclear EMP conditions, enabling NATO Secret Level II storage, and supporting classified projects and inventory with the highest levels of security and compliance. The expanded campus is also host to a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing and assembly area dedicated to militarized cabinets, tactical communications solutions, specialized servers, and custom cable assemblies.

The multimillion-dollar expansion is integral to J-Squared’s five-phase strategic initiative, begun in 2023 to develop a network of Secure Innovation Hubs. These hubs -- spanning western Canada, eastern Canada, and the Arctic North -- will provide manufacturing and testing support and expertise for startups, SMBs, universities, federal and provincial government departments, and research organizations. The investment into the hubs, equipment ,and infrastructure underscores J-Squared’s commitment to a strong, sovereign Canada with a robust military technology supply chain. J-Squared’s new Kanata site comes after a $10 million infrastructure upgrade during 2023-2025 at J-Squared subsidiary ESL Labs in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

J-Squared CEO Jeff Gibson stated of the expansion: “It’s vital that Canadian technology firms support the Department of National Defense requirements and initiatives with a sustained pipeline of innovation. This is only achieved through a long-term commitment to talent, investment and resources within our borders.”