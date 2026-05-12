Position, navigation, open compute module for small UAS showing at Xponential 2026

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy HYFIX Spatial Intelligence

XPONENTIAL 2026. Semiconductor company HYFIX Spatial Intelligence is showing samples and evaluation kits for its H1P positioning, navigation, and open-compute module for small uncrewed systems at this week's XPONENTIAL 2026 show, now underway in Detroit.

According to the announcement from HYFIX, the H1P leverages HYFIX’s H1 autonomous systems chip in a compact, industry-standard form factor, enabling straightforward integration into existing small uncrewed aerial system (UAS) designs while consolidating multiple electronic subsystems into a single module. The H1 is a U.S.-designed autonomous systems chip designed to replace multiple discrete UAS electronics, which aims to impved supply-chain security and simplify system architecture.

“H1P is about bringing the core systems of a drone into one place,” said Mike Horton, CEO of HYFIX. “Instead of treating positioning, navigation, and compute as separate problems, we’ve integrated them at the silicon level. That simplifies integration, improves reliability, and gives developers more control over how their systems perform in the real world.”

The H1P is designed to support all major global navigation satellite systems, including new signals from low-Earth orbit (LEO), inclkuding the Xona Pulsar navigation service.

XPONENTIAL showgoers may visit HYFIX at Booth #34005.

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