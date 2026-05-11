Product of the Week: Omnetics High-Speed Nano-D

This week’s product, the Omnetics High-Speed Nano-D connector, uses modified insulators and pin arrangements to optimize impedance and performance for high-speed or high-density signal routing for military and space applications. Whether used in a soldier-worn surveillance device or a deep-space satellite, the Nano-D provides the necessary size and weight specifications along with the data throughput required for the next generation of electronic innovation.

The High-Speed Nano-D represents the merger of two interconnect families – the miniature, ruggedized connector and the high-speed connector. By combining the proven mechanical reliability and extreme environmental resilience of the MIL-DTL-32139 standard with improvements that enable high-speed performance, the High-Speed Nano-D meets the needs of the latest generation of electronics.

Targeting Extreme Environments

The High-Speed connector solutions have the ability to withstand high shock and vibration while maintaining signal integrity due to these advantages:

Turnkey prewired factory cables and PCB connector solutions

Unique contact isolation and spacing for optimal performance up to 20 Gb/sec

Uses 30 AWG parallel pair high-speed cable

1 Amp Flex Pin contacts performance in high vibrations and shock environments

Miniaturization Demand

Connector designs over the past few decades have demonstrated an insatiable need for size and weight reduction. Improvements in chip technology have impacted circuit board designs as well as connector and cable interconnections, demanding greater miniaturization at lower voltages and current levels. The family of Nano-D connectors meets this need as each connector is designed to perform at military specification levels for high-reliability and extreme environments. Most Nano-D connectors evolved from the older Micro-D and follow the similar specifications.

In the past, the most successful connectors were either MIL-DTL-38999 connectors or Mighty Mouse series connectors. These connectors still exhibit great success in the industry, but many users sought smaller solutions through Micro-D (MIL-DTL-83513) connectors. Omnetics responded with the Nano-D connector, which meets MIL-DTL-32139.

Extreme Environments

Due to their lower mass, Nano-D connectors can withstand higher levels of mechanical stress than Micro-D variants, as well as nearly all other larger connectors. Per the MIL-DTL-32139 specification, they must withstand 20g of vibration (same as Micro-D) and 100g of shock (twice the 50g shock rating of the Micro-D).

With its small size and weight, the Nano-D is an ideal solution for modern satellite and spaceflight technology. The Nano-D is manufactured with low-outgassing materials. The reliability of the Nano-D connector family is backed by qualifications from world space agencies, including NASA, ESA (European Space Agency), JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization).

Electrical mechanical specifications

Temperature: -55 °C to +125 °C (200 °C w/HTE)

Voltage rating: 250 VAC RMS Sea Level

Contact resistance: 71 milliohms (71 mV) max @ 1 Amp

Current rating: 1 AMP per contact

Durability: > 2,000 mating cycles minimum

Insulation resistance: 5000 megohms min @ 100 VDC

Shock: 100 gs discontinuity < 10 nanoseconds

Vibration: 20 gs discontinuity < 10 nanoseconds

Thermal vacuum outgassing: 1 1.0% max TML, 0.1% VCM

Mating/Unmating force: 2.5 oz. (.71g) typical per contact

For more information, visit the High-Speed Nano-D here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

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