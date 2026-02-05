Mobile ad hoc network devices to be supplied for U.S. Army by Persistent Systems

NEW YORK, New York. Persistent Systems won an $87.5 million U.S. Army order for mobile ad hoc network (MANET) devices supporting the transport layer for the Army’s Next-Generation Command and Control (NGC2) prototype, the company announced in a statement.

The order was submitted by the Army’s Capability Program Executive Command, Control, Communications, and Network (CPE C3N) and follows a $34 million award made in October, the statement reads. Combined, the two awards total $121.5 million for the company’s NGC2 prototype support effort, Persistent says.

Persistent says its MANET devices are intended to move data across tactical networks so information can reach users in the field as part of the NGC2 transport layer. The company says the effort is aimed at improving data delivery and access for command and control (C2) functions, with an emphasis on supporting mobile units during operations.

Deliveries are expected to begin over the coming months, the statement reads.