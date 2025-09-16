Parasoft Helps Ribbit, Innovative Developer of Autonomous Aircraft Solutions, Soar With AI-Driven Testing of C/C++ Based, Safety-Critical Autopilot Software

Press Release

Monrovia, Calif. – September 15, 2025 – Parasoft, a global leader in AI-driven software testing solutions, announces an innovative collaboration with Ribbit, a nimble Canadian startup developing autonomous flight technology to transform air cargo deliveries to remote areas for civilian, defense, and humanitarian applications. Instead of building new autonomous aircraft from the ground up, Ribbit has embraced a unique “software-first” strategy that focuses on retrofitting existing, small, and affordable aircraft with autonomous autopilot software and ruggedized, off-the-shelf hardware. The core autonomy stack, which was developed in C++ for maximum control and safety-critical reliability, is bolstered by Ribbit’s use of Parasoft’s comprehensive test automation solutions for C/C++ software development.

“Ribbit’s partnership with Parasoft is a cornerstone of our development strategy by empowering our engineers to standardize coding practices and deliver consistent product quality,” said Carl Pigeon, co-founder and CEO of Ribbit. “It is also beneficial for onboarding new employees more effectively. In particular, Parasoft’s static analysis tools are like a personal tutor that sets the benchmark for Ribbit’s code quality.”

Overcoming Challenges

In proving its systems are safe to fly without pilots in the world’s most challenging environments, Ribbit selected Parasoft C/C++ test to support fast-paced, iterative design and prototype cycles, along with the safety benefits of DO-178C and JSF coding standards. Aviation authorities, such as Transport Canada, are assured that Ribbit’s retrofitted systems are safe despite the regulatory uncertainty for unmanned aircraft. Parasoft’s static analysis and compliance capabilities also enforce MISRA and JSF rules early in development, empowering engineers to find and fix coding issues as early as possible.

Pragmatic, “Proven With Use” Development

Equally important is a “proven with use” approach that Ribbit leverages to test autonomy using onboard safety pilots before progressing to remotely supervised flights under Canada’s Special Flight Operating Certificate (SFOC). This lets engineers gather real-world data while maintaining operational flexibility.

Step-by-Step Validation

Parasoft’s deep aerospace and civil aviation expertise, TÜV SÜD certification, and seamless integration with existing workflows enforce coding standards, so Ribbit can focus on autonomy and compliance. Parasoft C/C++test offers Ribbit more than just compliance checking, as engineers take advantage of the VS Code plugin to catch issues in real-time without context switching. Moreover, Parasoft’s AI-powered violation triaging helps prioritize the most critical fixes, which is crucial for a team juggling multiple requirements. With Parasoft C/C++test CT, Ribbit also achieves 90-95% test coverage through continuous integration pipelines that blend test execution with their simulation environments.

“Ribbit is a great example of how innovative aerospace companies can move quickly without compromising safety by integrating Parasoft static analysis into their CI workflow,” said Ricardo Camacho, director of product strategy, Embedded & Safety-Critical Compliance, Parasoft. “When demonstrating their systems to Transport Canada, for instance, Ribbit could easily point to their Parasoft-verified processes as evidence of rigorous development, even before formal certification.”

New Heights of Innovation

Since adopting Parasoft, Ribbit has achieved multiple $1M+ government contracts for defense and humanitarian applications. The company also has gained complete compliance with MISRA and JSF to ensure a robust and reliable codebase. Standardized coding practices lead to faster, easier onboarding of new engineers, along with accelerated development cycles. Most important, however, is Ribbit’s ability to integrate Parasoft’s compliance solutions into the ongoing development workflow. As a result, Ribbit continues to reach new heights of innovation in autonomous flight technology while reducing the cost, complexity and time required to design, build, test, and certify new autonomous planes.

