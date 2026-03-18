Military Embedded Systems

Software delivery to F-22 accomplished with USAF, cybersecurity firm

News

March 18, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force F-22 image

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. Software security firm Defense Unicorns reports that it successfully demonstrated a key enabler for continuous software delivery to the F-22 Raptor during a test with the U.S. Air Force Sustainment Center Software Directorate.

The company announcement states that during the trial, software in the F-22 open mission system (OMS) compute enclave was installed and upgraded on the aircraft in a matter of minutes, which had never been accomplished before. This demonstration lays the groundwork to enable future Air Force personnel, including pilots and maintainers, to update software capabilities within an OMS computing environment on the aircraft.

When operationalized, say company officials, this ability will help enable rapid deployment of new capabilities across the fleet. Moreover, they say, this technology will enable pilots to update software on their aircraft, ensuring they take off for every mission with the latest software capabilities.

 

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