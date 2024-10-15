SAIC/Wind River partnership expands accelerate mission-critical systems development

News

WASHINGTON. Officials at Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) and Wind River joined hands in an expanded strategic partnership to deliver industry-leading technologies to government customers by easing mission-oriented integration, speeding development, and enhancing functionality in systems, for the U.S. Army and other government entities, including cabinet-level departments and independent agencies. The announcement was made at the AUSA Annual Meeting in Washington this week at the Washington Convention Center.

Under the partnership, SAIC and Wind River will collaborate on product integration and joint go-to-market plans across the Wind River software portfolio, including digital engineering and digital twin, DevSecOps, Linux, safety certifiable products and certification services and cloud-based command and control operations.

SAIC and Wind River have partnered for more than a decade supporting U.S. Army embedded software development at Redstone Arsenal. The expanded strategic partnership will enable acceleration of mission solutions and provide secure, safe, and reliable mission-critical systems across applications such as life cycle systems, engineering and computer resource engineering support to systems, and activities necessary to define concepts and requirements, while also plan/manage/develop/sustain/modify/improve/test/train/field/retire systems and system computer resources in a time frame necessary to meet customer needs.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Wind River, which enables us to deliver cutting-edge solutions that accelerate the design and mission-oriented integration of complex weapons systems,” says Josh Jackson, executive vice president and manager, Army Business Group. “Together, we are poised to leverage a suite of cloud-based digital engineering tools purposely designed to address the requirements in building the Army of 2030."