USSOCOM Acquisition Executive to provide SOF AT&L updates during SOF Week 2025 keynote

News

Ms. Melissa Johnson, USSOCOM Acquisition Executive SOF WEEK 2025 - TAMPA, Fla. – Ms. Melissa Johnson, Acquisition Executive for U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Special Operations Forces Acquisition, Technology & Logistics (SOF AT&L) will share updates from SOF AT&L during her keynote presentation on Tuesday morning, May 6, at 10:15 am at the JW Marriott: Tampa Bay Ballroom.

Ms. Johnson serves as the principal advisor to the Commander, USSOCOM for Special Operations Research and Development, test, production, fielding, and sustainment of SOF-peculiar programs across aviation, space, cyber, maritime, ground, weapons, and communication systems. Prior to her position as the Acquisition Executive, Ms. Johnson served as the Deputy Director and Acting Director for the Department of the Air Force’s Rapid Capabilities Office.

If the Tampa Bay Ballroom reaches maximum capacity, the keynote session virtually in the JW Marriott, Level 2, H.B. Plant Ballroom , "SOF Team Room."

You can follow coverage of the event throughout the week at https://militaryembedded.com/topics/sofweek.