NASA and U.S. Navy sign contracts with Aeluma to stimulate sensing, quantum systems

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Aeluma

GOLETA, Calif. Semiconductor company Aeluma announced it signed new contracts with NASA and the U.S. Navy that it expects will accelerate development and commercialization for next-generation quantum and sensing systems.

The company reports that its NASA contract will advance Aeluma's efforts to commercialize entangled photon sources -- a move that is a critical enabler for quantum computing and communications systems -- by integrating nonlinear optical materials on CMOS standard 200-mm silicon.

The recent Navy contract will support Aeluma's low-SWaP [size, weight, and power] imaging sensors for next-generation submarine systems, which the company says leverages its ability to directly integrate SWIR (shortwave infrared) sensors on silicon and enable multispectrum VIS (visible) + SWIR sensing in a single, compact chip. This technology, Aeluma officials assert, is also directly aligned with Aeluma's commercial roadmap across mobile, AR/VR, robotics, and industrial sensing.

Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Aeluma, stated: "These contracts provide additional funding to accelerate development and commercialization, and to strengthen our relationships with government agencies, partners, and customers. Each contract we have secured is synergistic with our go-to-market strategy aimed at bringing performance semiconductors to high-growth commercial markets."

