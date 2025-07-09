Military Embedded Systems

Mobile SATCOM terminals ordered by Swedish defense agency

News

July 09, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) placed an additional order with Ovzon for mobile satellite terminals valued at SEK 72 million ($7.6 million), the company announced in a statement.

The order includes Ovzon’s T7 and P30 satellite terminals, which are designed to operate with Ovzon’s satellite communications services and are compatible with the Ovzon 3 satellite’s onboard processor, enabling direct terminal-to-terminal communication without reliance on ground infrastructure, the statement reads.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025 and build upon a SEK 1.04 billion contract FMV awarded to Ovzon in May 2025 for satellite capacity and related services, the company says.

Ovzon states that the added terminal capability is intended to support Sweden’s long-term operational autonomy and enhance secure, mobile connectivity in remote or contested environments.

Featured Companies

Ovzon

Website
