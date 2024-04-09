One Stop Systems Expands Business Development Team to Support Growth in U.S. and International Defense and Commercial Markets

ESCONDIDO, Calif. One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) -- a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge -- today announced that it has expanded its business development team and appointed Craig Powell as its Business Development Executive.

Most recently, Powell was Vice President of Business Development at Overwatch Imaging, a developer of automated, multispectral smart sensors and AI-enabled software solutions. Prior to this, Powell held senior level Business Development positions at Systel, Inc., a leading provider of ruggedized computers, purpose-built for mission success for defense and commercial deployments. He also held Business Development positions at Rheinmetall Defense, Haivision, L3Harris Technologies, Teledyne FLIR, and American Apex Corporation. Prior to his over 20-year history in the defense industry, Powell served for over 13 years as an armored officer in the Canadian Army. Powell has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Radford University and holds a Graduate Certificate in Health Services Management from Ryerson University. He is also a graduate of the Canadian Land Forces Command and Staff College.

Mike Knowles, Chief Executive Officer stated, “Investing in our sales infrastructure is an important strategic focus as we pursue significant opportunities across our defense and commercial markets. Craig has a proven background that spans over 20 years within the defense industry and within C5ISR market verticals, as well as over 13 years in the Canadian Army. Our ability to attract highly skilled and experienced leaders from outside OSS reflects the significant growth opportunities we are pursuing and our leadership position within large and rapidly growing AI, ML and sensor processing at the edge markets. On behalf of everyone at OSS, I’d like to welcome Craig to the team.”