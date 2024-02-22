AI flight assistant pact signed between USSOCOM, Beacon AI

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Beacon AI MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) awarded artificial intelligence (AI) aviation technology company Beacon AI a Phase 2 prototype Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement under which Beacon AI will enhance its AI copilot assistant to optimize aircraft operations and improve aircraft route selection.

A Beacon AI announcement on the agreement states that the company is tasked with developing and strengthening its AI copilot's ability to analyze various factors, such as weather and flight path monitoring, with the aim of providing air crews with optimal route recommendations based on aircraft, user-specific requirements, and hazardous weather avoidance and enhancing situational awareness and mission execution.

According to information in the Beacon AI announcement, the AI copilot can help optimize the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD's) annual consumption of 2 billion gallons of aviation fuel; moreover, the global commercial aviation industry can also use the same technology. Reducing fuel consumption, say Beacon AI officials, goes beyond environmental concerns alone by reducing the logistical challenges of the operating domain.

Matt Cox, CEO and founder of Beacon AI, says that the copilot assistant project with USSOCOM " ... develops features I wish I had when I was flying for the U.S. Navy and will help current service members and commercial pilots operating aircraft around the globe."