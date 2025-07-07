20 GHz Direct Sampling: All in One Nyquist—Part 3: Time Interleaving and a Comparison of Options

Whitepaper

Leveraging a quadrature error correction (QEC) algorithm can be a differentiating method to expand the Nyquist bandwidth in a software-defined MxFE® system.

Using QEC is critical to expanding the capabilities of a 2-channel ADC receiver used in a quadrature sampling system. However, there are also options to use QEC in a more typical time-interleaving configuration. While either method has distinct merits, a comparison within this discussion will show there is often a superior choice that is application dependent

