20 GHz Direct Sampling: All in One Nyquist—Part 3: Time Interleaving and a Comparison of Options

July 07, 2025

Leveraging a quadrature error correction (QEC) algorithm can be a differentiating method to expand the Nyquist bandwidth in a software-defined MxFE® system.


Using QEC is critical to expanding the capabilities of a 2-channel ADC receiver used in a quadrature sampling system. However, there are also options to use QEC in a more typical time-interleaving configuration. While either method has distinct merits, a comparison within this discussion will show there is often a superior choice that is application dependent

Missed Part 1? Start here for an overview of the design challenges and architectural considerations in achieving 2 GHz to 18 GHz direct sampling.

Missed Part 2? Continue here for an overview on how quadrature interleaving captures wider bandwidth in a single Nyquist zone

