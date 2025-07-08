AN/SPY-7 radar antennas delivered for Japan’s Aegis System Equipped Vessel

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Lockheed Martin

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey. Lockheed Martin delivered the first shipset of AN/SPY-7(V)1 radar antennas for Japan’s Aegis System Equipped Vessel (ASEV) program, the company announced in a statement.

The delivery, made through Mitsubishi Corporation under a Direct Commercial Sale, includes four radar antennas and follows completion of acceptance testing, the statement reads.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense is procuring two ASEVs, both scheduled for commissioning in Japan Fiscal Year 2027 and 2028. Lockheed Martin states it will continue integration and testing of the radar system at its Production Test Center in New Jersey before shipment to Japan, in an effort to reduce risk and maintain the project timeline.

The SPY-7 radar, part of the Aegis Combat System, is designed for advanced target detection and tracking. In addition to its use aboard Japan’s ASEVs, the radar is being integrated into platforms for Canada, Spain, and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, the company says.

A land-based version of the system, TPY-6, recently intercepted a mid-range ballistic missile as part of a flight experiment for the Aegis Guam System, according to the statement.