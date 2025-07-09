Electronic warfare suites garner Pacific Defense new Navy contract

Military Embedded Systems

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. MIssion systems company Pacific Defense won a $18.4 million contract with the Office of Naval Research (ONR) for the delivery, integration, and optimization of a networked set of integrated systems aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard plus electronic warfare (EW) signal-processing software suites aimed at addressing emerging peer and near-peer capabilities.

According to the contract announcement, Pacific Defense will use the SOSA/Modular Open Radio Frequency Architecture (MORA) standard -- which allows portability between SOSA aligned systems and delivers an open interface for radio frequency (RF) systems -- to enable real-time operation of multiple EW applications by simultaneously sharing software-defined radio (SDR) resources and rapid transition from fully automated, real-time processing to interactive analytic analysis. 

“Pacific Defense and ONR developers are hosting new electronic warfare algorithms on Open Standard Architecture systems. Hosting advanced processing capabilities on open SOSA systems provides significant advantages in terms of capability, speed of technology refresh, and reduced costs,” said Frank Pietryka, VP of EW, SIGINT, and Autonomy at Pacific Defense.

The award runs through October 2026, with work done mostly in El Segundo and Sunnyvale, California, and Nashua, New Hampshire. 

