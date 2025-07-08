Military Embedded Systems

New radars to expand Malaysia’s long-range air surveillance network

News

July 08, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

New radars to expand Malaysia’s long-range air surveillance network
Image via Thales

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia. Thales won a contract from the Malaysian government to supply two additional Ground Master 400 alpha (GM400α) long-range air surveillance radars to support the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s (RMAF) situational awareness efforts, the company announced in a statement.

The new systems, which bring the country’s total number of GM400-series radars to four, were confirmed during Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim’s state visit to France, the statement reads.

According to Thales, the radars will be deployed in Peninsular and Eastern Malaysia in partnership with local company Weststar Group. The systems are designed to detect a range of threats—including low-flying and fast-moving targets—at distances of up to 515 kilometers.

Thales states it will support radar installation, lifecycle maintenance, and training as part of an Industrial Cooperation Programme aimed at expanding domestic defense capabilities.

Featured Companies

Thales

Tour Carpe Diem, 31 Place des Corolles
Cedex, FR
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Image via AeroVironment
News
Top 10 Military Embedded Systems stories of 2025

January 19, 2026

More Avionics
A.I.
Image: Abaco Systems
News
SOSA aligned SBC with advanced AI capabilities introduced by Abaco Systems

January 15, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Epiq’s Matchstiq V40 SDR platform

January 19, 2026

More Comms