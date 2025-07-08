New radars to expand Malaysia’s long-range air surveillance network

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Thales

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia. Thales won a contract from the Malaysian government to supply two additional Ground Master 400 alpha (GM400α) long-range air surveillance radars to support the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s (RMAF) situational awareness efforts, the company announced in a statement.

The new systems, which bring the country’s total number of GM400-series radars to four, were confirmed during Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim’s state visit to France, the statement reads.

According to Thales, the radars will be deployed in Peninsular and Eastern Malaysia in partnership with local company Weststar Group. The systems are designed to detect a range of threats—including low-flying and fast-moving targets—at distances of up to 515 kilometers.

Thales states it will support radar installation, lifecycle maintenance, and training as part of an Industrial Cooperation Programme aimed at expanding domestic defense capabilities.