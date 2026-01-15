AI-driven training environment for Space Force garners $27 million contract

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graohic: Slingshot Aerospace

WINDSOR, Colo. Slingshot Aerospace reports it won a $27 million contract with the U.S. Space Force to modernize its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven scenario training environment activities.

Under the terms of the contract, Slingshot is tasked with moving the Space Force’s Operational Test and Training Infrastructure (OTTI) program toward integrating existing training enterprise capabilities while leveraging AI-native technology that realistically mirrors the evolving orbital threat landscape.

Company officials state that Slingshot is building its TALOS training environment and supporting infrastructure to integrate with training systems, data sources, and AI capabilities across the Space Force, as Slingshot continues to collaborate with space-industry modeling and simulation leaders to ensure interoperability, mission realism, and a cohesive training ecosystem.

Tim Solms, Slingshot Aerospace CEO, says of the contract: “Our goal is to ensure TALOS can plug into the full training ecosystem — not just Slingshot technologies. We’re working closely with other partners and government teams so the Space Force can incorporate new sensors, data systems, and AI capabilities as they come online. Open APIs and flexible integration paths are central to how we’re approaching this program.”