AI-enabled autonomy demonstration conducted by U.S. Navy for Collaborative Combat Aircraft effort

U.S. Navy photo

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland. The U.S. Navy conducted a second demonstration aimed at advancing artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled autonomy and multi-platform coordination for future Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA), the Navy announced in a statement.

The Dec. 11 event at the Point Mugu Sea Range in California focused on maturing manned-unmanned teaming concepts intended to extend the reach of carrier air wings, the statement reads. Naval Air Systems Command program offices Aerial Targets (PMA-208) and Strike Planning and Execution Systems (PMA-281) led the effort with industry partners Shield AI, Kratos, and CTSI, the Navy says.

During the demonstration, two BQM-177A subsonic aerial targets flew autonomously using Shield AI’s Hivemind software and were connected to a Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) environment that included a virtual F/A-18 and two simulated adversary aircraft, according to the statement. The Navy says the event also advanced implementation of Autonomy Government Reference Architecture (A-GRA) interfaces intended to improve interoperability and speed mission autonomy integration across future uncrewed platforms.