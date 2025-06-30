Military Embedded Systems

Eurofighter radar Mk1 receives subsystem upgrade to enhance mission performance

News

June 30, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Indra

MADRID, Spain. HENSOLDT and Indra completed production of the first Eurofighter Common Radar System Mk1 (ECRS Mk1) units equipped with advanced processor and antenna control subsystems, the companies announced in a statement.

The enhancements to the radar’s processor and Antenna Power Supply & Control (APSC) are expected to improve operational flexibility, enabling faster mode switching and real-time adaptation to changing mission demands, the statement reads. The upgrades support the radar’s existing AESA-based architecture and are part of the Mk1 Step 1 development phase, which was approved by German and Spanish defense authorities in April 2024.

The updated Mk1 radars will undergo qualification and flight testing aboard Germany’s ATRA Flying Testbed, with series production scheduled to begin in summer 2025, the company says. The radar will be integrated into Eurofighter Quadriga aircraft produced at Airbus Defence and Space in Manching, Germany.

The ECRS Mk1 is designed to support air-to-air missions initially, with future software updates planned to expand its functionality to include air-to-ground targeting and electronic warfare capabilities, according to the statement.

Featured Companies

Indra

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Avionics
