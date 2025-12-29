Military Embedded Systems

AI-enabled solar-power initiative aims to advance orbital cloud computing

News

December 29, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic: CNW Group/PowerBank Corp.

TORONTO. Energy company PowerBank Corporation reported a milestone in its collaboration with Singapore-based aerospace company SmartLink AI following the successful early-December launch of the DeStarlink Genesis-1 satellite: The satellite has been recorded operating and producing solar power as it moves around the earth.

The companies -- operating under the name Orbit AI, which refers to the collaborative initiative/platform itself -- aim to establish what they call an "intelligent layer in orbit." 

The PowerBank announcement noted that Orbit AI successfully deployed the DeStarlink Genesis-1 satellite into low-Earth orbit (LEO), the inaugural launch of the Orbital Cloud network. Genesis-1 is the initial satellite in a planned constellation designed to integrate three critical capabilities in space: 

  • DeStarlink connectivity: Decentralized communication infrastructure providing global, censorship-resistant connectivity
  • DeStarAI computing: Solar-powered AI data centers naturally cooled in the vacuum of space, enabling continuous inference and processing
  • Blockchain verification: Ethereum wallet and blockchain node capabilities for verified, tamper-proof transactions executed in orbit

Dr. Richard Lu, CEO of PowerBank, commented: "The successful deployment of Genesis-1 validates a vision we announced just weeks ago—that solar-powered infrastructure can extend beyond Earth's surface to power the next generation of computing. This isn't just about launching a satellite; it's about proving that clean energy technology can enable entirely new categories of digital infrastructure. The Orbital Cloud represents the convergence of three megatrends: renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and decentralized computing."

