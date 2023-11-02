AI-enhanced software platform gets AFRL small-biz boost

Military Embedded Systems

November 02, 2023

Image courtesy Reveal Technology

BOZEMAN, Mont. Defense-technology company Reveal Technology won a U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant totaling $749,000 for research, development, testing, and evaluation of Reveal's Farsight platform.

Reveal Technology and the AFRL will team up to optimize the Farsight software platform to perform autonomous airfield assessments, using Farsight-generated 3D models overlaid with intelligent analytics.

Reveal Technology describes Farsight as a "receive-only software solution that provides users with actionable intelligence in network-constrained environments" that is able to process sensor-collected imagery at the edge to create 3D models in near-real-time.

It is also sensor- and operating system-agnostic so as to integrate seamlessly into U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) legacy, current, and future systems. 

Garrett Smith, CEO of Reveal, said of the Air Force announcement: "Reveal understands the importance of autonomous capabilities in the next fight and looks forward to seeing its impact on joint all-domain operations."

