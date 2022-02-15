AI-powered data fusion to be demoed by SGS during naval exercise

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo. AUSTIN, Texas. SparkCognition Government Systems (SGS) has announced its participation at International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 2022/Cutlass Express. IMX/CE 2022 is a multinational naval exercise in the Middle East with more than 80 unmanned systems from 10 nations participating.

According to the company, SGS will join more than 9,000 personnel, 60 partner nations and international organizations, and more than 50 ships to demonstrate the potential advantages of aggregating sensor data, imagery, and acoustics into artificial intelligence (AI) models that spot abnormalities and prescribe solutions in real time.

Officials also claim that a combined task force called Task Force X was established in order to allow participating forces to test unmanned systems and AI in different training scenarios, and ultimately apply the lessons learned to future real-world operations.

Through its participation in IMX/CE 2022, SGS is aiming to demonstrate how intelligent software transforms physical systems' capabilities by applying SGS's open architecture solutions, built with AI, machine learning, and natural language processing technologies, to maritime missions.